TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt and valU partner to provide innovative payment solutions to Egyptian customers

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt and valU، partner to offer affordable financing and payment solutions aiming to support TotalEnergies customers through their journey inside the service stations. Through this partnership TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt aims to provide innovative payment solutions to Egyptian customers.

“We are glad to be signing this partnership with valU، to allow our customers to benefit from a comprehensive financing solution. Customers are at the heart of our strategy، understanding them، and fulfilling their needs is our main concern. Today، with the fast pace of our lifestyles and digital transformation، we hope through this partnership، to avail to our customers a more convenient، digitalized and burden-free shopping experience.” Said Thomas Strauss، Managing Director، and Country Chair - TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt.

Amr Ali، Retail Director added: “The new partnership between TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt and valU will give access to our customers to benefit from valU payment solutions، on all the products and services offered at TotalEnergies’ stations in Egypt. ValU service is expected to be implemented in 120 service stations، within the framework of a heavy implementation plan that is expected to be completed by mid-2023.”

Commenting on the partnership is Ahmed Hashem، valU’s Chief Commercial Officer، “By collaborating with TotalEnergies Egypt، we have made strides in our commitment to generate value for our growing customer base across the Egyptian market by partnering with key entities in the country. I am delighted that our innovative payment solutions will empower TotalEnergies customers to access our user-friendly fintech platform to maintain their lifestyles with peace in mind as the first BNPL to offer its services at petrol stations in the region. This partnership further showcases valU’s ability to identify and unlock value across the sectors it operates in and deliver on our mission to continuously identify gaps in the market where we can serve، enable، and elevate our customers’ lifestyles”، said Ahmed Hashem.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt is a subsidiary of the international Energy Company TotalEnergies SA established in 1998. The Company is active across the entire Oil product distribution sector، with General Sales، Lubricants، and Aviation activities as well as a Retail Network، the Company employs a number of 1،500 staff.

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt’s involvement in the country has been growing constantly over the years. Whatever the circumstances the company has never halted its operations which has allowed it to acquire new positions in the market، with an estimated market share today of 12%.

The company runs retail network of 240 stations throughout the country and has opened a massive state-of-the-art lubricant blending plant in Borg El Arab. TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt’s mission is to provide quality products and services to its customers. It retails high quality fuels and lubricants as well as services and various products at its Bonjour shops.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies’ Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products، biofuels، charging and related services for electric vehicles، gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day، over 8 million customers visit our 16،000 service-stations all over the world. As the world’s number four in lubricants، we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive، industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers، we deploy our sales forces، our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries، where our 31،000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels، natural gas and green gases، renewables and electricity. Our 105،000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable، cleaner، more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries، TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

TotalEnergies Contacts

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt: +20-2-25225600

Corporate Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l [email protected] l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l [email protected]

About valU

A subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding established in 2017، valU is the MENA region’s leading BNPL lifestyle-enabling fintech platform offering convenient and customizable financing plans up to 60 months. With more than 5،000 points of sale and over 550 websites، valU offers access to a wide network of retail and e-commerce providers across a diverse array of categories including home appliances، electronics، home finishing، furniture، residential solar solutions، healthcare، education، travel، and fashion، among others. As the first platform of its kind in the MENA region، valU customers can receive instant credit decisions through their devices and gain access to the ever-growing platform’s partners.

For further information، please contact:

The EFG Hermes Holding Public Relations Team

[email protected]

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Hermes Holding

[email protected]

