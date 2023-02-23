أجمل كلام عن يوم التأسيس السعودي بالانجليزي "دام عزك يا وطن"

كلام عن يوم التأسيس السعودي

تصدر مؤشرات البحث في المملكة العربية السعودية والعديد من دول العالم عبارات يوم التأسيس السعودي بالإنجليزي والعربي 2023، حيث يبحث المواطنون عن أجمل العبارات عن يوم التأسيس باللغة الإنجليزية، يتحدثون عن يوم التأسيس السعودي باللغة الإنجليزية، ويرغبون في الاحتفال بهم. يوم التأسيس بعبارات وتغريدات باللغة الإنجليزية تعبر عن فخرهم واعتزازهم وولائهم للوطن وتجديد الولاء للقيادة الملك سلمان وولي العهد، سائرين على طريق المؤسسين في خلق مستقبل يليق به. التاريخ والماضي الذي كتبه المؤسسون بتضحياتهم وبطلاتهم.

(Saudi Founding Day 2022)، search indicators are issued in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and many countries of the world، where citizens search for the most beautiful phrases about the founding day in English، talk about the Saudi founding day in English، wishing to celebrate the founding day with phrases and tweets in English that express their Their pride، their loyalty to the homeland and the renewal of their pledge of allegiance to the leadership، King Salman and the Crown Prince، who are following the founders’ approach in creating a future worthy of the history and past that the founders wrote with their sacrifices and heroines.

•أجمل عبارات عن يوم التأسيس بالانجليزي:-

تعتبر الأعياد الوطنية والقومية مناسبة للمواطنين للتعبيرعن حبهم للوطن وولائهم للقيادة، وتحتفل المملكة لأول مرة بـ يوم التأسيس السعودي 2022، بعد إقرار الملك سلمان خادم الحرمين الشريفين،مرسوم ملكي بإعتباره أجازة رسمية للإحتفال بمناسبة يوم التأسيس وهو ذكرى تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى عام 1727 هـ، على يد الإمام محمد بن سعود حكم الدرعية، والفارق بين يوم التأسيس واليوم الوطني أن يوم التأسيس ذكرى تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى، بينما اليوم الوطني 23 سبتمبر1932، هو ذكرى توحيد المملكة على يد الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز آل سعود.

The most beautiful phrases about the founding day in English:-

National and national holidays are an occasion for citizens to express their love for the homeland and loyalty to the leadership. The Kingdom celebrates for the first time the Saudi Foundation Day 2022، after King Salman، Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques، approved a royal decree as an official holiday to celebrate the founding day، which is the anniversary of the founding of the first Saudi state in 1727 AH. The hand of Imam Muhammad bin Saud، the rule of Diriyah، and the difference between the founding day and the national day is that the founding day is the anniversary of the founding of the first Saudi state، while the national day is September 23، 1932، is the anniversary of the unification of the kingdom

at the hands of the founding King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

• اليوم هو يومنا يوم نفرح ونفخر به بأننا مواطنين سعوديين وأبناء هذا الوطن العظيم والكريم.

Today is our day، a day we rejoice and be proud of that we are Saudi citizens and the sons of this great and honorable nation



• حماك الله يا السعودية يا أرض الحب والعطاء اليوم هو ذكرى غالية على قلوب جميع الأبناء.



May God protect you، O Saudi Arabia، land of love and giving. Today is a precious memory in the hearts of all children.



• كل عام ومملكتنا وملكها وشعبها بألف خير، دمت يا وطني سالمًا وآمنًا ومشرقًا.



Every year and our kingdom، its king and its people are fine. May you، my country، be safe، secure and radiant.



• هذه الذكرى العظيمة تدل على ما قدمه أبطال الوطن الذين طوروا هذه الدولة.



This great memory indicates what the nation's heroes who developed this country presented.



• كل عام والدولة السعودية بخير وينعم الله عليهم بالخير واليمن والبركات.



Every year and the Saudi state is fine and may God bless them with goodness، Yemen and blessings.



• كل عام وكل مواطن في أرض المملكة العربية السعودية بخير.



Every year and every citizen in the land of the Kingdom f Saudi Arabia is fine.



• أدام الله الخير والمحبة والأمان بين أبناء الوطن السعودي.

May God sustain goodness، love and security among the people of the Saudi nation.



• عسى أن تكوني يا بلادي دائمًا بلاد الأمن والسلام.



May my country always be the country of security and

peace.



•أجمل كلام عن يوم التأسيس السعودي بالانجليزي:-

• يا بلاد الخير يا أرضنا الحبيبة كل عام وأنتم بألف خير بمناسبة "يوم التأسيس" الذي نفتخر به جميعًا ونسترجع فيه أمجاد الماضي.

O homeland of goodness، our beloved homeland، every year and you are a thousand good on the occasion of the "Foundation Day" in which we are all proud and remember the glories of the past.

• في ذلك اليوم يشعر المواطنين بمسئوليتهم تجاه حماية الوطن وتعزيزه كما أن أجدادنا قد سابقونا وأسسوا الدولة السعودية الأولى.

On that day، citizens feel their responsibility towards protecting and strengthening the homeland، just as our ancestors preceded us and established the first Saudi state.

• "يوم التأسيس" هو فخر لجميع المواطنين لذلك لا بد من وقوف الجميع لتقدير ذلك اليوم لما حدث فيه من إنجاز.

“Foundation Day” is a pride for all citizens. Everyone must appreciate that day for the achievement that happened on it.

• يوم تأسيس المملكة العربية السعودية هو يوم بناء الأمجاد الطويلة التي تركت ذكرى عظيمة وخالدة في قلوب المواطنين بالمملكة.

The day of the founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the day of building long glories that left a great and immortal memory in the hearts of the citizens of the Kingdom.

• يشهد الله على حبك يا وطني يا أعز الأوطان وهي مناسبة تجعلنا منتمين إلى أرض الوطن الغالي ومرتبطين به بكل عمق.

God bears witness to your love، my dear homeland، and it is an occasion that makes us belong to the land of the dear homeland and are deeply connected to it.

• في جذور التاريخ ومنذ ثلاثة قرون؛ كُتبت الحكاية، ونُقشت أمجاد الأبطال، وبُنيت دعائم الدولة! واليوم نحتفي بها ونفرح ونطلق هوية "يوم التأسيس".

In the roots of history and three centuries ago; The story was written، the glories of the heroes were engraved، and the pillars of the state were built! Today، we celebrate and rejoice and launch the "Foundation Day" identity.

• لهذا اليوم رائحة عطرة ومميزة تذكرنا بما حققناه من تطور ونجاح وازدهار في هذه الأرض، دمت مزدهر وبخير يا وطني.

This day has a fragrant and distinctive scent that reminds us of the development، success and prosperity we have achieved in this land. May you be prosperous and well، my country.