EFG Hermes Wins Two Awards from the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) for the Year 2022 for the “Best Broker in Egypt” and “Best Broker in Dubai”

The Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) announced yesterday that EFG Hermes has won the “Best Broker in Egypt” and “Best Broker in Dubai” awards for 2022 during the awards ceremony held by AFCM on the 9th of May 2023 in Muscat، Oman. During 2022، the EFG Hermes brokerage division saw an increase in total executions by 31% Q-o-Q to in Q4 2022 on the back of strong executions in Egypt، the UAE، Saudi Arabia، and Kuwait markets. On an annual basis، total executions increased by 11% Y-o-Y، largely due to the increase in executions in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile، the brokerage division acquired a share of 40.2% of the Egyptian market in 2022، ranking first place in the market. It has also maintained its leading position on the DFM during FY22، with a market share of 41.1%، ranking first place in the Dubai market as well. The Firm remains committed to attracting investments to support the stock markets in the countries it operates in. The awards always mirror our client satisfaction، which drives the Firm to continuously offer best-in-class services and products. Respectively، EFG Hermes’ Brokerage division focuses on three key goals: creating innovative products، effectively contributing to financial literacy، and extending unrivaled client support.