valU Partners with Gezira Sporting Club (GSC) to Offer Financing Solutions to Club Members

valU، MENA’s leading financial technology company، announced today that it signed a partnership with Gezira Sporting Club (GSC)، the country’s oldest club and one of the most renowned sporting clubs in Egypt. Under the partnership، valU will provide comprehensive financing services to GSC’s new and existing members، including the coverage of membership fees for both the historical Zamalek and the latest October branch. valU will also extend its financial solutions to cover all membership-related payments، such as delayed penalties and the fees for adding a new family member.

Ahmed Seoudy، valU’s Group Head of Product Development،added: “By providing our accessible and flexible financing solutions، we aim to enhance the members’ experience at GSC and to make the club’s offerings more accessible to new members to enjoy the club’s facilities and activities، hence contributing to the club's continued success and giving individuals and families an avenue to engage in sports to promote a healthy lifestyle، while allowing them to build social connections and enjoy a sense of community.”

Motaz Lotfy، valU’s Group Head of Business Development and Partnerships: “We are thrilled to partner with GSC، an institution known for its rich history and long-standing commitment to providing remarkable experiences to its members. We recognize the significant role sports clubs and sports in general play in promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering social connections. By joining forces with GSC، we aim to cater to clients' evolving needs، providing them with a seamless and tailored path to owning their dream.”

In addition، valU will become a financing solution across all vendors operating within the club’s premises. This collaboration will allow members to access valU's seamless financing programs when purchasing from various vendors، including restaurants، cafes، shops، and other facilities available at GSC. By streamlining the payment process and providing convenient installment plans، valU aims to make the club's offerings more accessible for its valued members.

Sherif Seif El Nasr، President of Gezira Sporting Club (GSC)، commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with valU to provide exceptional experiences to our esteemed members and attract new select members who add to GSC’s community. Gezira Sporting Club has always been known for offering its members premium services and experiences. Hence، we are keen on partnering with a key player in the market such as valU، to enable our community to attain their desired lifestyles. This collaboration is another significant milestone that we are proud to achieve، as it will not only enhance the accessibility and affordability of our services but also transform how our members engage in a wide range of lifestyle activities at our club. By joining forces with valU، we are confident that we will continue to elevate the GSC experience and create a more inclusive and fulfilling environment for our valued members.”

Since its inception at the end of 2017، valU has continued to revolutionize the Egyptian fintech landscape through its cutting-edge offerings as part and parcel of its broader strategy to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to promoting financial inclusion across the country.