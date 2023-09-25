The EFG Foundation and The National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development Discuss Future Bilateral Cooperation

Dr. Sharifa Sharif، the Executive Director of the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development، the training arm of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development، has met with Mrs. Hanaa Helmy، Group Chief Corporate Sustainability and Impact Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation، to discuss future bilateral cooperation.

During their meeting، Dr. Sharifa Sharif highlighted the role and responsibilities of the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development، as well as the partnerships it has established with major centers and universities on both local and international levels to deliver high-quality training programs. Dr. Sharif emphasized the institute's role in providing advisory، conducting research، and implementing training programs that aim to promote a culture of sustainability and activate governance mechanisms across all sectors of the state in alignment with the objectives of Egypt's Vision 2030.

Dr. Sharif also mentioned the initiatives launched by the institute، including the ‘Be an Ambassador’ initiative for sustainable development that was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning in 2020. This initiative focuses on building and enhancing capacities in the field of sustainable development، with an emphasis on modern environmental thinking، the concept of fair and inclusive sustainable development، and the importance of committing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). In addition، Dr. Sharif highlighted the ‘Green Minds’ initiative، which aims to raise awareness and promote sustainable behavior among children and students in schools to combat climate change. The initiative targets children and students aged 6 to 18. She also mentioned ‘the Salah، Omnia، and Development Goals’ initiative، which aims to simplify the concept of sustainable development and its goals، highlighting its importance and means of achieving them through 17 engaging and captivating short stories suitable for primary school children. She also emphasized that releasing these stories is part of a comprehensive plan developed by the institute to raise awareness of the UN goals at both the local and regional levels.

Dr. Sharif explained the role of the Egypt Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center in empowering Egyptian youth as entrepreneurs to help foster an entrepreneurial mindset capable of generating innovative ideas that contribute to achieving Egypt's Vision 2030 goals، which align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. The center also seeks to enhance coordination and support among stakeholders in Egypt's entrepreneurial ecosystem، improving necessary services for entrepreneurs and encouraging startup companies to begin their operations.

On her part، Mrs. Hanaa Helmy expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development، saying، “The EFG Foundation looks forward to joining forces with the institute through fruitful collaboration in the field of sustainable development and the development of local communities to combat climate change. They aim to empower women، activate the circular economy، incorporate various technological means، and promote financial inclusion for a sustainable green future.”

During the meeting، they discussed the cooperation between the institute and the foundation in implementing the ‘Green Footprint’ initiative. As part of this initiative، a training program titled ‘Heya for Sustainable Development’ will be conducted، targeting 50 women from the Aswan Governorate، specifically Esna. The training will be divided into two stages. The first stage will focus on training participants on rooftop cultivation techniques. After evaluating the participants' engagement in training، the second stage، ‘Train the Trainer،’ will commence، providing training on how to execute the project from idea to implementation.