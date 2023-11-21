Valu Partners with Kazyon to Offer Convenient Financing Solutions to its Customers، Enhancing the Overall Service Experience and Ensuring that Essential Needs are Met with Utmost Efficacy

The collaboration aims to give Kazyon shoppers convenient access to Valu's range of financial solutions.

Cairo، November 21، 2023

Valu، MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse، announces a strategic partnership with Kazyon، one of the largest discount retailers in Egypt، to provide accessible and convenient financing solutions to Kazyon's substantial customer base. The collaboration aims to give Kazyon shoppers convenient access to Valu's range of financial solutions.

By integrating U، Valu's convenient Buy-Now، Pay-Later (BNPL) solution within Kazyon's extensive retail network، both companies are dedicated to delivering a seamless and affordable shopping experience for Egyptian customers. This strategic partnership arrives at a pivotal moment، coinciding with the adverse consequences of escalating commodity prices on consumers. By seamlessly integrating a BNPL payment option into the shopping process، customers are equipped with a powerful tool to counteract the effects of price hikes. Consequently، this collaboration not only fosters a more inclusive retail experience but also empowers individuals to navigate the challenges posed by rising commodity prices more effectively.

Walid Hassouna، CEO of Valu، expressed his enthusiasm as he embarked on a partnership that championed financial inclusivity throughout Egypt. With a shared mission، this collaboration empowers Valu to directly cater to millions of customers across 19 governorates، tailoring payment options to suit their unique requirements. By providing convenient، empowering payment solutions at every point of sale، Valu and Kazyon join forces to uplift communities and enhance their financial well-being."

Taghreed Khattab، CEO of Kazyon، expressed her excitement about the partnership، acknowledging its potential to positively impact a wide range of customers and enhance their daily lives. She emphasized that this collaboration perfectly aligns with Kazyon's mission of improving the lives of millions.

With an unwavering commitment to addressing the market's requirements، both companies have recognized the power of collaboration in offering timely solutions when it comes to meeting their clients’ essential needs. In today's dynamic business landscape، such collaborations have become increasingly prevalent as companies strive to provide innovative and responsive solutions، facilitating access to convenient payment options that alleviate financial burdens