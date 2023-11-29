EFG Foundation Signs Tripartite Agreement with aiBANK Foundation and the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation to Support the Training and Qualification of Nurses at the Aswan Heart Centre

The EFG Foundation for Social Development (EFG Foundation)، a non-profit، non-governmental organization that supports sustainable، high-impact development initiatives to assist local underprivileged communities، announced today that it has signed a tripartite agreement with aiBANK Foundation for Community Development (aiBANK Foundation) and Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation to support the training and qualification of nurses in the treatment centers affiliated with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation at the Aswan Heart Centre (AHC).



The agreement، which was signed on November 27، 2023، in the presence of representatives from all three parties، aims to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases، particularly in Upper Egypt. The AHC nurse fellowship program is one of the most distinguished training programs for nurses nationally. A total of 70 nurses are annually selected from 5 different universities across Egypt and undergo comprehensive training in quality cardiac care using interdisciplinary and participatory methods. This is underscored by an impressive average retention rate of 80%، indicating that the majority of nurses participating in the fellowship program receive employment offers for full-time positions at the AHC upon successful completion of their program. Today، some of the most senior positions in the hospital are held by former fellowship alumni and even those who do not stay in the AHC go on to have highly promising careers in hospitals in other cities in Egypt.



Mona Zulficar، Chairperson of the EFG Foundation and Chairperson of EFG Holding said، “We are proud to partner with the aiBANK Foundation and the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation in this vital project that will contribute to improving the health and well-being of thousands of Egyptians. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the development of the health sector in Egypt، especially in the fields of prevention، diagnosis، and treatment of cardiovascular diseases، which are among the leading causes of death and disability in the country.”



Hanaa Helmy، CEO of the EFG Foundation and Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding said، “This project is part of our ongoing efforts to empower and equip medical staff in Egypt with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide the best possible care to the patients. We believe investing in human capital is essential for achieving sustainable development and social impact. Throughout this project، our objective is to support the training and qualification of nurses working in the treatment centers affiliated with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation in Aswan and Cairo، spanning a 12-month training period.”



Tarek Kabil، Chairperson of aiBANK Foundation and Chairperson of aiBANK، "As we come together today to sign this tripartite agreement with the EFG Foundation and the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation، we mark a significant milestone in our collective efforts to revolutionize the landscape of healthcare and education in Egypt. This partnership symbolizes the power of collaboration in driving positive change، and we are excited to embark on this journey of innovation، impact، and empowerment together."

Dina El Gazzar، VP for Development and Fundraising at the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation، "As we join forces with both the EFG Foundation and aiBANK Foundation in this groundbreaking tripartite agreement، we reassert our unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare and education in Egypt. Through this collaboration، we will harness the transformative potential of innovation and compassion to forge a future where improved health and well-being are accessible to all. This partnership is a testament to our shared resolve to deliver enduring، life-changing impact to the communities and patients we serve."



The extensive training program applies the most advanced global trends in the field and is conducted internally at AHC، constituting both practical and theoretical elements. The program supports newly graduated nurses transitioning from novice to professional cardiovascular nurses. Fellows in this program are trained extensively across the continuum of cardiac care through mentored experience، interdisciplinary rounds، conferences، self-learning modules، and workshops. The project is expected to have a positive impact on the quality of health care services provided to the patients. Additionally، it aims to enhance the professional development and career prospects of the nurses، aligning with the EFG Foundation’s commitment to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals، particularly Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.



The EFG Foundation for Social Development works in the field of integrated development through partnerships with the Egyptian government and local civil society in the villages of Upper Egypt. The EFG Foundation cooperates with stakeholders، starting with identifying needs، until the projects are handed over to the beneficiaries and under the auspices of the concerned government agencies. The EFG Foundation has continued to leave a positive imprint on the governorates of Upper Egypt through sustainable integrated development initiatives.

