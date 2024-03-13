EFG Foundation Signs Tripartite Agreement with Luxor Governorate and Luxor University to Drive Sustainable Development in Al-Deir Village

The EFG Foundation for Social Development (EFG Foundation)، a non-profit، non-governmental organization that supports sustainable، high-impact development initiatives to assist local underprivileged communities، announced today the signing of a tripartite agreement with Luxor Governorate and University's Faculty of Fine Arts. This collaborative effort aims to spearhead development projects in Al-Deir village، a community affiliated with the Esna Center in Luxor Governorate.



Under the auspices of His Excellency Counselor Mustafa Elham، Luxor Governor، in the presence of Mohamed Abdel Fattah Adam، Secretary General of the Governorate، and Hanaa Helmy، Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation، this agreement، which was signed on March 5، 2024، underscores a shared commitment to bolstering governmental initiatives in underprivileged areas.

Central to this partnership is a comprehensive project focused on enhancing the entrance to Al-Deir village in the city of Esna. This initiative will encompass the design and execution of murals adorning the facades of 19 residential buildings، harmonizing with the area's cultural essence، guided by Luxor branding manual، while uplifting its aesthetic appeal and fostering community development.

In addition to the mural project، the protocol includes a collaboration with Luxor University's Faculty of Fine Arts. Dr. Hamdy Mohamed Hussein، President of Luxor University، and Professor Dr. Ahmed Mohy، Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts، joined the EFG Foundation team to launch an art competition aimed at harnessing local artistic talent. The winning proposal will be implemented to further enhance Luxor Governorate's visual identity، with participants receiving financial incentives to support budding artists and foster environmental development.

Hanaa Helmy، Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation، said، “The signing of this protocol is a vital step in our ongoing strategy to foster holistic development in the villages and cities of Upper Egypt utilizing the trusted integrated methodology that we have adopted in the region for the past several years. This agreement also serves as a testament to our commitment to youth empowerment and environmental consciousness. By emphasizing natural elements and leveraging the visual identity of the Luxor Governorate، we aim to catalyze sustainable growth through collaborative efforts between governmental bodies and civil society.”

His Excellency Counsellor Mustafa Elham، Governor of Luxor، commented، “The synergy between civil society and government is indispensable for driving sustainable progress. It is through these cohesive alliances that we can effectively address the multifaceted challenges facing our communities. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the EFG Foundation for Social Development for their unwavering commitment and relentless efforts in driving positive change. We eagerly anticipate further joint endeavors to continue our partnership on future projects within the governorate، ensuring that our collective efforts yield lasting benefits for all residents.”