“Reportage Properties” to hold a special sales day in Abu Dhabi

Reportage Properties، the leading UAE real estate developer، is organizing a special sales day at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi Hotel next Sunday، April 28.

The company make special offers on selected projects، including an offer of 10% discount on all of their projects، with a 10% down payment، and 1% monthly installments until units handing off. There is also another offer that includes a 5% discount، with a 5% down payment، 1% per monthly installments until unit hand off. The offer also enables buyers to benefit from a 15% discount when making a 20% down payment.

The “Reportage Properties” portfolio includes 35 projects in the UAE، Egypt، Turkey، Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

The company confirmed keenness to continue providing many discounts and special offers on all projects inside and outside the UAE، in line with the aspirations of buyers and investors، which enhances sales in all projects in the UAE and abroad.

“Reportage Properties” sales exceeded AED3.7bn ($1 billion) during 2023، compared to AED 2.3bn achieved during 2022، with a growth rate of 60%. “Reportage properties” sales estimated at AED2bn، since the beginning of the year until now.

Forbes Middle East recently ranked Reportage Properties among the list of “Leaders of the Most Influential Real Estate Companies in the Middle East” for the year 2024.The prize highlights the 100 regional real estate developers who adopt innovation to build the future. Andrea Nucera، Reportage properties CEO is ranked 57th on the list.

Reportage Properties confirmed launching more new projects in line with the requirements of customers and investors، inside and outside the UAE، as well as the completion and handing off units in a number of projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai according to the specified time plan.

Reportage Properties recently completed the “Oasis Residence 2” project in Masdar City، which includes about 304 residential units. Last year they started handing off units in the “Oasis Residence 1” project in Masdar City، in addition to units in “ Al Raha Lofts” in Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi.

The company also completed the first phase of the “Rukan Lofts” project، which is being developed in the “Dubailand” area in cooperation with the “Continental Investment Company”.

Reportage Properties recently revealed the launch of the new “Royal Park” project in Masdar City، Abu Dhabi، which consists of 844 residential units.

In Dubai، the company launched “Reportage Village” during the third quarter of 2023، which includes 1،767 residential units. During the first quarter of last year، they launched the “Bianca” project in Dubai، which includes 653 townhouses.