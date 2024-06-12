EFG Hermes Completes Advisory on USD 11 Billion Fully Marketed Offering of Saudi Aramco on the Saudi Exchange

EFG Hermes، an EFG Holding Company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)، announced today that its investment banking division successfully completed its advisory on the USD 11 billion fully marketed secondary public offering of Saudi Aramco، the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals company and the national oil company of Saudi Arabia، on the Saudi Exchange. EFG Hermes acted as a Joint Bookrunner on the transaction، the region's largest fully marketed offering.

Saudi Aramco offered a total of 0.64% of its total issued shares through the sale of 1.545 billion existing shares at SAR 27.25 per share.

Ali Khalpey، Head of Equity Capital Markets at EFG Hermes’s Investment Banking division، commented، “This landmark transaction underscores our enduring legacy of strategic partnerships and transformative deals. As we reflect on this achievement، we have once again demonstrated our steadfast dedication to driving growth and the continued development of capital markets within the region. Our pivotal role in this transaction not only reaffirms our prominent position in the regional equity capital markets but also marks our 10th successful ECM deal this year، solidifying our position as the leading investment bank in the region. This latest endeavor signifies the evolving maturity of the regional ECM landscape، showcasing a diverse range of transactions that go beyond traditional IPOs، fostering a dynamic market environment، and builds upon the resounding success of the ADNOC Drilling AEO a few weeks ago، which underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the financial sector and paving the way for a more dynamic and prosperous future in the MENA region.”

Saudi Aramco is the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals company. The company seeks to enhance its preeminent upstream and downstream operations to secure demand for its crude oil. It is continuing to enhance the resilience and strategic integration of its refining and chemicals portfolios to capture additional value across the hydrocarbon value chain and to improve the balance of its fuels and chemicals production. Saudi Aramco aims to grow its business sustainably by leveraging technology and innovation to continue to lower its climate impact and by undertaking low-carbon energy and sustainability initiatives throughout its operations both in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and abroad with international partners.

This transaction is the latest in a series of landmark deals that EFG Hermes has advised on in the GCC region over the years، including 10 ECM deals in 2024 so far. Most recently، the investment banking division acted as Joint Global Coordinator on the ALEF Education IPO on the ADX، the private placement of Beyout Investment Group (BIG) on Boursa Kuwait as joint global coordinator for the listing، the firm also acted a Joint Financial Advisor، Bookrunner، and Underwriter on Miahona’s IPO and a Joint Bookrunner on the IPO of healthcare provider Fakeeh Care Group on the Saudi Exchange. EFG Hermes acted as a Joint Global Coordinator on the ADNOC Drilling Accelerated Equity Offering. The Firm has also acted as a Joint Bookrunner on the IPO of Spinneys، an operator of premium grocery retail supermarkets، on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM)، and Parkin’s IPO on the DFM.